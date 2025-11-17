US reports strike on another alleged drug vessel in Pacific Ocean

NEW YORK, November 17. /TASS/. The US military has destroyed another vessel allegedly carrying drugs in the Pacific Ocean, the US Southern Command said in a statement.

On Thursday, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced Operation Southern Spear to fight drug cartels.

"At the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a designated terrorist organization. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed. The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific and was struck in international waters," the statement reads.

According to CNN estimates, the US military has destroyed 21 vessels off the coasts of Latin America in the past few months under the guise of the fight against drug tracking. As many as 83 people were killed.