Over 30 killed in bridge collapse, landslide at cobalt mine in DR Congo

PRETORIA, November 16. /TASS/. A bridge collapsed at a wildcat cobalt mine in the south of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, killing more than 30 people, governor of the Lualamba province, Fifi Masuka, said.

"Thirty-two people died, but the number of casualties may go up as the search operation is not over," the RFI radio station quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the association of miners reports 49 casualties and dozens of those who went missing.

The bridge collapsed due to a landslide following a heavy rain.

The radio station, however, says the makeshift bridge collapse and a subsequent landslide were caused by shooting opened by security officers guarding the mine at the miners.