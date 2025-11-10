Death toll in New Delhi car explosion in New Delhi up to 13

NEW DELHI, November 10. /TASS/. The death toll from a car explosion in the Old Delhi district of the Indian capital, which is popular with tourists, has risen to 13, the NDTV channel reported, citing police sources.

Earlier reports put the death toll at eight. Another 24 people were injured.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and those injured. He said that he had discussed the situation with Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah and other officials.

On Monday evening, a car exploded at a traffic light near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. The police are investigating.

The Russian embassy in India told TASS that, according to preliminary information, there were no Russians among the dead or injured.

Following the explosion, New Delhi and the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, as well as the Indian metropolis of Mumbai, declared a high state of alert. Patrols have also increased along India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.