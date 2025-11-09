Over 100,000 people evacuated in Philippines due to Typhoon Fung-wong

BANGKOK, November 9. /TASS/. The Philippines’ emergency services have evacuated over 100,000 people in the country’s east and north due to approaching Typhoon Fung-wong, Reuters reported.

It is expected that the super storm will hit the republic on Sunday with winds surpassing 51 meters per second with squalls up to 64 meters per second. More than 300 domestic and international flights have been canceled across the country due to weather conditions.

Earlier, the republic’s Office of Civil Defense reported that the number of fatalities caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines has risen from 188 to 224, with 109 listed as missing. On Cebu Island, flooded by torrential rains, 158 deaths have been confirmed. Overall, 526 residents have been affected across the country with hundreds of thousands forced to leave their homes.

A state of emergency was declared in 53 populated localities. President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a state of national calamity in the republic.