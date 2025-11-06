Moscow court converts boarding school created by Khodorkovsky into state property

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Moscow Meshchansky Court granted the claim of the Prosecutor General's Office and turned boarding school Podmoskovny created by Yukos ex-owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky (recognized as a foreign agent) and owned by him, into state revenue, TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"To satisfy the statement of claim of the Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation. The property of the educational institution "Boarding School "Podmoskovny" should be converted into state income," the judge announced the decision, adding it comes into force immediately.

According to the requirements of the Prosecutor General's Office, this property belongs to the debtors of the enforcement proceedings Khodorkovsky and former head of the Menatep financial association Platon Lebedev. As part of the preparation of the claim, the court imposed a security arrest on movable and immovable property. The lyceum is located in the village of Karallovo, Odintsovo district, Moscow Region, and owns 86 hectares of land, five residential and 40 non-residential buildings (over 25,000 square meters) with a cadastral value of 1.25 billion rubles.

The claims also said that the founder of the lyceum has been international commercial company Jensen Court Ltd. since 2004 to conceal information about its actual owners, Khodorkovsky and Lebedev. At the same time, the lyceum is funded by the Khodorkovsky Foundation (recognized as undesirable in Russia). The educational process at the lyceum is carried out by the teaching staff who was trained abroad. The interior of the institution is decorated with images of Khodorkovsky, where he is represented as a politician and philanthropist. The lawsuit states that to assist hostile regimes, Khodorkovsky, using funds controlled by the Future of Russia Foundation, Russian America For Democracy In Russia Inc., supports anti-Russian sanctions and finances armed groups of Ukrainian neo-Nazis. Khodorkovsky also remains a tax debtor. Enforcement proceedings have been opened against him.

Two criminal cases were being investigated against Khodorkovsky and Lebedev. Under the first, they were sentenced by the Moscow Meshchansky Court to nine years in prison for fraud and tax evasion in 2005. Under the second case, the Khamovniki Court of Moscow found them guilty of embezzlement and money laundering, sentencing them to 14 years in prison in a general regime colony, taking into account the punishment imposed by the first sentence in 2010. Khodorkovsky was pardoned by the president and released from prison in 2013. In 2015, he was arrested in absentia again and put on the international wanted list on charges of murdering Nefteyugansk Mayor Vladimir Petukhov.