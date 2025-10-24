Child injured in drone blast undergoes surgery with about 10 concrete fragments extracted

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Surgeons from the Leonid Roshal Children's Research and Clinical Center have operated on an eight-year-old boy wounded in an explosion of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Krasnogorsk in the Moscow Region, extracting about 10 concrete fragments, Natalya Shapovalenko, the center’s director, told journalists.

"This afternoon, we conducted a more expansive surgical treatment of all wounds. Got all the fragments of concrete out which, unfortunately, were in soft tissues. <...> Some of them were rather large, it was necessary to extract them, about five larger ones and four or five small ones," she added.

According to Shapovalenko, the boy is in stable condition.

"His joints or vital organs have not been damaged or affected. The boy is currently in stable condition," she said.

About 4:00 a.m. on Friday (1:00 a.m. GMT), a drone attacked a residential building in Krasnogorsk, injuring five individuals, including a child. Those wounded have been hospitalized.