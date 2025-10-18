Drug cartel’s submarine destroyed by US strike — Trump

WASHINGTON, October 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the US military had destroyed a "a very large drug-carrying submarine" heading towards the United States.

"It was my great honor to destroy a very large drug-carrying submarine that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route. US Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics," the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, Reuters wrote citing sources that the US military was holding two survivors of the October 16 attack on a submarine off Venezuela’s coast, which was allegedly transporting drugs.

Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. The US Navy has already destroyed at least four high-speed boats in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea with people on them who were unfairly accused of transporting drugs from Venezuela. In a speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on September 23, Trump said that the armed forces would continue to attack ships associated, according to the United States, with Venezuelan drug cartels led by President Nicolas Maduro. American media reported that the United States in the next few weeks may begin to strike at drug cartel facilities in Venezuela.