Oil spill in Novorossiysk port contained

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A minor oil spill was recorded during loading of a tanker in the water area of the seaport of Novorossiysk, the press service of the Russian Federal Agency of Marine and River Transport, Rosmorrechflot, told TASS.

"A small oil leak was registered during loading operations with the T. Semahat tanker in the area of the seaport of Novorossiysk," the authority said.

The oil spill was promptly contained, the authority said. Eight hundred meters of oil containing booms were set afloat.