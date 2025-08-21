Strong 6.0-magnitude quake hits off Kamchatka's coast in Russia's Far East

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 21. /TASS/. A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 was recorded off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Region, the local branch of the Federal Research Center of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) reported on its Telegram channel.

According to the data received, the tremor occurred in the Pacific Ocean, with its epicentral distance reaching about 46 km. The quake was registered 205 km from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The intensity of shaking reached up to 3 points.

This was the strongest quake in the past 24 hours, the RAS Geophysical Service noted.

Over the past day, aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 4.0 to 5.6 were detected 19 times, with their frequency gradually decreasing.

Early on July 30, a major earthquake struck near the shores of Kamchatka. That earthquake was the most powerful since 1952, with its magnitude reaching 8.8 according to local authorities. A high-alert regime was declared in the affected area.

The quake was also felt in the city of Severo-Kurilsk and was followed by a tsunami. Waves swept through with an almost 200-meter runup on the shore. The earthquake also triggered a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean, prompting alerts from Japan, the United States, and the Philippines.