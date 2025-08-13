Typhoon hits Taiwan, injuring over 30 people

HONG KONG, August 13. /TASS/. More than 30 people were injured and one person is missing as a result of Typhoon Podul hitting Taiwan, the island's Central Emergency Operation Center reported.

According to its information, "the total number of victims was 33." "The largest number of victims was recorded in Taitung and Kaohsiung, with 13 people in each," the agency said. A fisherman is missing and believed to have been swept out to sea. Heavy rain and strong winds are hampering the search for the missing person.

Power outages occurred on the island. According to the Central Emergency Operation Center, more than 130,000 households lost electricity during the typhoon. Power was quickly restored to 76,000 households; however, 58,000 remain without power.

According to the island's Central Weather Administration, the typhoon has left Taiwan and is moving toward mainland China.

Forecasters said the typhoon brought heavy rain and storm winds of up to 43 meters per second, with gusts up to 53 meters per second, to the island. Schools and government offices in most areas of southern and eastern Taiwan are closed.

"Podul" translates from Korean as "willow.".