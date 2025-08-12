Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka again sends 10-kilometer ash plume into sky

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 12. /TASS/. The Klyuchevskoy volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has sent another ash plume ten kilometers high, the Kamchatka Emergencies Ministry reported.

"The Klyuchevskoy volcano has again sent ash from the volcano up to 10,000 meters. The ash plume drifted east toward the Pacific Ocean. There are no settlements in its path," the statement said.

The regional ministry stated that if the wind changes, a small amount of ash may fall in the villages of Ust-Kamchatsk and Krutoberegovo in the Ust-Kamchatsky district. Currently, no ashfall has been recorded.

This is the second major ash emission in 24 hours. Earlier, the ministry reported that in the morning, the Klyuchevskoy volcano sent ash plume up to ten kilometers.

The volcano is part of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka stratovolcano. It is cone-shaped with a 700-meter-wide caldera. There are approximately 80 lateral explosive craters and cinder cones on its slopes. It became active after a major earthquake hit the Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30. Currently, seven volcanoes are active in Kamchatka.