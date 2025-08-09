Ukrainian army launches over 90 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, August 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army launched over 90 drones and more than 40 projectiles at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Severn drones attacked the villages of Bessonovka, Bochkovka, Nechayevka, Otradnoye, Ustinka and Chaiki in the Belgorodsky Distrcit; one of the drones was shot down. An FPV drone strike on a car left a man injured in Ustinka. <...> In the Borisovsky District, two attacks were carried out on the villages of Beryozovka, Bogun-Gorodok, Gruzskoye, Striguny and Tsapovka, which involved six projectiles and seven drones," he wrote on Telegram.

Gladkov added that 22 drones had attacked the villages of Urazovo, Borki, Dvuluchnoye, Golgoye, Kazinka, Kukuyevka, Sobolevka, Zherdyovka and Leonovka in the Valuisky Municipal District. Six of the UAVs were downed; one civilian was killed and another one suffered injuries. Four drones attacked the villages of Konovalovo and Shakhvoka in the Volokonovsky District, the governor said, adding that there was no casualties or damage. Air defenses downed a drone over the Korochansky District.

"Twelve projectiles and 16 drones were launched at the town of Graivoron and the villages of Golovchino, Gorogoshch, Dunaika, Kosilovo, Mokraya Orovka, Moshchenoye, Novostroyevka Pervaya, Novostroyevka Vtoarya, Pochayevo and Spodaryushino in the Graivorosnky Municipal District. <...> Last night, a drone dropped an explosive device on a private house in the village of Pochayevo, killing a woman and leaving her parents injured," the governor noted.

According to Gladkov, seven attacks were carried out on the villages of Zadorozhny, Krasnaya Yaruga, Vyazovoye, Grafovka, Demidovka, Kolotilovka, Popovka, Repyakhovka and Starolesye in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District; the attacks involved 21 projectiles and 17 drones, one of which was downed. Four unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the Prokhorovsky District; there were no casualties or damage.

"In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, two projectiles and 22 drones were launched at the city of Shebekino and the villages of Belyanka, Voznesenovka, Dobroye, Malomikhailovka, Meshkovoye, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Rzhevka; 18 drones were jammed," the regional governor said.