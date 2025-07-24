Four Crocus terror attack perpetrators found fit to stand trial — case files

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. A forensic study found that the four perpetrators of the Crocus City Hall terror attack were not suffering from any mental conditions at the time of the attack and realized the consequences of their actions, according to case files obtained by TASS.

"Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Mukhammadsobir Faizov, and Saidokrami Murodali Rachabalizoda were not suffering from any chronic mental condition, temporary psychological disability, dementia or any other psychiatric condition that prevented them from understanding the public danger of their actions," the documents say.

Therefore, the suspects were found fit to stand trial.