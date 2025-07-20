Avachinskaya Sopka volcano activity recorded in Kamchatka after powerful quake

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, July 21. /TASS/. Scientists in Kamchatka have recorded the activity of the Avachinskaya Sopka volcano after a strong earthquake, a source at the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences told TASS.

"The Avachinsky volcano also noticed the strong seismic event. It was visually calm all day. But immediately after the earthquake steam and gas was spewed up to a height of 200 meters above the volcano's crater. This is probably the volcano's response to the earthquakes that have occurred," the institution said.

A series of earthquakes shook Kamchatka from 18:00 (09:00 Moscow time) on July 20, with the strongest tremor reaching seven points. People ran out into the streets with documents.

Shopping malls are now calculating losses - goods fell off the shelves and crashed. A tsunami threat was announced, but was canceled around 22:00 (13:00 Moscow time). On the night of July 21, aftershocks continued, the strength of the tremors reached four points.