Three minors injured in Voronezh after drone fragments hit residential house

VORONEZH, July 17. /TASS/. At least five drones were shot down over Voronezh; three minors were injured after drone fragments hit a multi-storey house, Voronezh Region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, said.

"Air defense forces detected and destroyed at least five unmanned aerial vehicles over Voronezh and its neighborhoods. Regrettably, according to preliminary data, three minors were injured after drone fragments fell onto a multi-storey apartment house in Voronezh’s left-bank part," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, two teenage boys, born in 2009 and 2013, were taken to hospitals and a girl born in 2009 received out-patient assistance.

Apart from that, in his words, al least four apartments were damaged. Residents were evacuated from the damaged house section and were accommodated at a temporary accommodation center.