MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Port infrastructure in the city of Odessa suffered damage following explosions, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Kuleba said.

According to the official, a "strike" was delivered on the port city.

"Damaged were also infrastructure facilities: port cranes, machinery, warehouses," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said there were explosions in the city.