Fishing vessel catches fire in Vladivostok, one fatality reported

VLADIVOSTOK, June 10. /TASS/. A fire broke out on a fishing vessel docked at a pier in the main bay of Vladivostok, according to the press service of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations. The blaze has spread across an area of 200 square meters.

"The Ministry of Emergency Situations firefighters are battling a blaze aboard a fishing vessel in Vladivostok. The fire, which has engulfed 200 square meters, broke out at a pier in the Zolotoy Rog Bay. According to preliminary reports, 24 individuals have been rescued. Regrettably, one person has died. Firefighting efforts are ongoing," the statement said.

Zolotoy Rog Bay is the central bay of Vladivostok. Its shoreline is home to the Pacific Fleet’s naval pier, the piers of the Vladivostok Commercial Sea Port and the Vladivostok Fish Port, as well as several promenades and the city’s marine terminal.