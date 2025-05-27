Temporary restrictions imposed in Moscow’s Vnukovo, Zhukovsky airports

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions on inbound and outbound air traffic were imposed in Moscow’s Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

Earlier, similar measures were introduced in another Moscow airport, Domodedovo.

"To ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions were also imposed on arrivals and departures in the airports of Vnukovo and Zhukovsky," the watchdog said in a statement.

According to the online schedule, ten flights en route to Vnukovo were diverted to other airports in Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and St. Petersburg.

Pilots, traffic controllers and ground services are taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety of flights, the watchdog said.