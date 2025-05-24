Three people injured in UAV attack in Tula Region

TULA, May 24. /TASS/. Three people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized, in a drone attack in the Tula Region, said Governor Dmitry Milyayev.

"In the early morning, our region was subjected to an enemy air attack. The Russian Defense Ministry's on-duty air defense systems repelled the air attack and destroyed the UAVs. Three people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized, and medical assistance was provided to one affected person on the spot," the governor said.

According to the head of the region, a drone damaged a natural gas pipeline at a Novomoskovsk enterprise. The fire has been put out, emergency services are working on the site.

Also, several private houses were slightly damaged by a falling drone.