BELGOROD, May 16. /TASS/. Ukraine has used a drone to kill a civilian who was riding a bicycle in the village of Arkhangelskoye, Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine used a drone to purposefully attack a man who was riding a bicycle near the village of Arkhangelskoye in the Shebekinsky district. He died on the spot from his injuries," Gladkov said.

The governor expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.