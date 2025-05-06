Number of fatalities from fire in Moscow apartment building up to four

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The number of fatalities resulting from an explosion followed by a fire in an apartment building in southwestern Moscow has risen to four, operational services told TASS.

"The operational services discovered the body of a woman while removing debris from the apartment where the explosion occurred. Thus, the overall number of fatalities in this tragic accident amounts to four," the source said.

According to the source, all of the victims were members of one family who lived in the apartment where the explosion occurred.