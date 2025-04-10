Moscow-Denpasar passenger plane with faulty engine safely lands at Sheremetyevo

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. An Airbus airliner bound from Moscow for Denpasar in Indonesia safely returned to Sheremetyevo Airport after its right-side engine suffered a setback, operational services told TASS on Thursday.

"The airliner landed safely at 6:11 p.m. Moscow time [3:11 p.m. GMT]," the operational services said.

The airliner departed from Moscow at 3:17 p.m. Moscow time (12:17 p.m. GMT). After about one hour of the flight, the crew reported a failure of the right-side engine’s electrical system and made a decision to return to the airport of departure. The passenger plane made a U-turn over the Samara Region in the Volga area and headed to the airport of departure. Overall, the airliner was intended to cover a distance of 10,000 km.