Over 100 people killed in Dominican Republic in nightclub roof collapse incident

HAVANA, April 9. /TASS/. At least 113 people died as a result of Tuesday’s roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic, the Listin Diario newspaper reported quoting Juan Manuel Mendes, director of the Santo Domingo Emergency Service.

It said that 155 more people were hospitalized. The reasons for the incident were not cited.

Initially, the police reported 13 casualties. President Luis Abinader declared a three-day national mourning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Abinader.