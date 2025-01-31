{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
All news

US authorities uncertain about true cause of deadly aircraft collision in Washington

In turn, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said her agency has "substantial amounts of information"

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. The US authorities are at this point uncertain whether the latest deadly air crash in Washington was caused by a malfunction or a human error, Member of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Todd Inman has told reporters.

"We don't know what we know just yet. We do not know enough facts to be able to rule in or out human factor, mechanical factors," he said, adding that investigation would take time.

"If we find something that is a significant issue that warrants immediate action, we will not hesitate to make those recommendations and make them public," the NTSB official said.

In turn, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said her agency has "substantial amounts of information."

"We need to verify information. We need to take our time to make sure it is accurate," she added.

An American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The American Airlines flight, en route from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. There were at least three service members aboard the helicopter. Upon the collision, both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River. The bodies of 28 people have been plucked out of the water so far. US authorities said there are no survivors.

According to the Wichita Eagle newspaper, members of the US junior figure skating team were aboard the plane. A source told TASS that Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who won the world championships in pairs figure skating for Russia in 1994, were also among the passengers, as well as Inna Volyanskaya, Soviet bronze medalist in pairs figure skating.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Russian citizens were killed in the plane crash. The US has already been in contact with Russia about transferring of their remains.

United States
Black boxes of crashed plane recovered, sent to experts — ABC
According to the report, the flight data recorders were taken to the National Transportation Safety Board
Russian army to advance quicker toward Dnepropetrovsk after liberating Novoyelizavetovka
"Novoyelizavetovka expands the bridgehead and expedites the advance towards the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the defense source said
Eastern Europe sees unprecedented tensions — CSTO Joint Staff chief
"Many joint and national forces continue to be stationed near the borders of Belarus and Russia, and they are only intensifying their military activity, scale, and joint exercises," Andrey Serdyukov said
Press review: Trump’s plans may spark a star wars era as Russian delegation visits Syria
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 29th
Seven hostages return home from Gaza Strip — press service
The country's army press office confirmed that all the seven hostages released "have crossed the Israeli border"
Coaches Shishkova, Naumov were aboard plane that crashed in Washington, D.C.
A Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided midair near Ronald Reagan National Airport, a 10-15-minute ride from downtown Washington
Rwandan troops advance towards DR Congo city of Bukavu — UN
Reuters quoted the spokesperson as saying that the UN is deeply concerned by these developments, which are backed by "credible reports."
Any talk of eliminating Putin may be viewed as act of terrorism — Russian legislature
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Thursday sent the Duma’s appeal to the US Congress and the UN
Amur Gas Processing Plant to reach full design capacity this year — Novak
The plant is one of the largest infrastructural projects of Gazprom in the Far East
Western urgency to get Ukraine deal done palpable, Russia can wait — expert
Fyodor Lukyanov emphasized that much of the current discourse was confined to declarations of intent rather than real change
Iran to continue supporting Palestinian resistance until full liberation — minister
The statemen says the minister "reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to its principled policy of continued support to the resistance
Russian Meduza counter-drone system effective in special military op zone — top brass
The Meduza is additional counter-UAV protection made of ropes to protect the turrets of heavy armor, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Kremlin offers condolences to loved ones of Washington, D.C. plane crash victims
An American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair near Reagan National Airport at about 9:00 p.m. local time on January 29 (2:00 a.m. GMT on January 30)
Lukashenko points to 'challenging situation' at Belarusian state border
The head of state stressed that it was important not only to protect the state border, but take into account all possible threats
Russian troops liberate Novoyelizavetovka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Still no Putin-Trump talk yet, Kremlin spokesman tells TASS in wake of Washington crash
The Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the words of the American leader that he did not discuss the plane crash in Washington with the head of the Russian Federation
Russian governor says Ukraine keeps trying to land troops on Tendra Spit in Kherson Region
He expressed confidence that Ukraine will send many personnel across the Dnieper, even though the distance between the banks is relatively short
Current climatic conditions benefit grain harvest in Russia — Agriculture Ministry
Lack of snow is among key risks for the future grain harvest because soil may be short of the required moisture volume, President of the Russian Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky said
Trump ‘shocks’ EU with his plans to seize Greenland — newspaper
According to the article, "the strategy in Europe and the UK so far has been to ignore the noise and focus on what Trump actually does," awaiting practical steps from him
Multi-million F-35 fighter jet fails Arctic test, expert says
Alexander Stepanov previously commented on F-35 crashes, calling them "regular"
Helicopter crew caused Washington air crash with airliner 'doing everything right' — Trump
According to the US president, the helicopter crew "had the ability to stop"
Organ trading schemes created in Ukraine, human organs sold on Internet — Russian diplomat
"In Ukraine, in particular in places where combats were taking place and where servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, national battalions were located, bodies and remains of people were found with clear signs that their organs had been removed," Maria Zakharova said
US intelligence to support negotiations on Ukraine – Trump’s pick for DNI
The statement was made by Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence
EU to purchase 275,000 tons of aluminum from Russia before its imports banned — Bloomberg
The import volume quotas would be managed by member states and the European Union’s executive arm, the report said
Syria’s new leader vows to set up national dialogue committee
Ahmed al-Sharaa went on to say that once these steps are over, "a constitutional declaration will be published to serve as a legal basis for the transitional period"
US in contact with Russia over transfer of remains of those killed in plane crash — Trump
There are no direct flights between the US and Russia at the moment
Some EU states suggest resuming gas imports from Russia as part of Ukraine settlement — FT
"Advocates of buying Russian gas argue it would bring down high energy prices in Europe, encourage Moscow to the negotiating table, and give both sides a reason to implement and maintain a ceasefire," the publications said
Suni Williams sets new record for total spacewalking time by female astronaut
According to NASA, the astronauts "completed their primary objectives
Trump sees need for diplomatic solution to Ukrainian conflict — secretary of state
That’s going to take time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Eight figure skaters believed to be on board plane that crashed near Washington D.C.
An American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair near Reagan National Airport at about 9:00 p.m. local time on January 29
Gold futures record high on Comex — market data
The gold price slowed down later to $2,849.7 per ounce (+2.01%)
Washington airport tower understaffed during deadly air crash – NYT
According to the report, staffing at the airport tower "not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic"
No flights departing from Brussels Airport due to technical failure
The airport management have no information about how long this will last
Slovakia to deport Ukrainian citizen detained over coup d’etat threat — news outlet
Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused the opposition party Progressive Slovakia of preparing a coup based on the Ukrainian scenario
Rosatom says IAEA recommended that world adopt practices of Russia’s Novovoronezh NPP
For the first time ever, the IAEA mission two reactors at once, which use the VVER 440 and VVER 1200 technologies
US congresswoman calls for carving Trump on Mount Rushmore
US media outlets reported during Donald Trump’s first presidential term that he allegedly dreamed of adding himself to the monument
Breaking relations with Russia may create risks for Armenia's statehood — IMEMO RAS report
The authors of the report point out that underestimation of the probability of resolute actions by Armenia's geopolitical opponents, as well as overestimation of the ability of the EU and NATO to ensure its security, in combination with utter disregard for the socio-economic consequences of such decisions, can entail "fatal consequences"
Trump sees Ukraine as dead weight, wants to get deal done to 'save face' — expert
Fyodor Lukyanov believes that the frontline situation will be Russia’s biggest leverage in negotiations
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian reconnaissance group in Kursk Region
It was specified that three Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated, while the remaining four were captured as prisoners of war
Trump confirms deaths of Russian nationals in plane crash over Washington, D.C.
"We are one family, and today we are all heartbroken," the US president said
Conflict with Russia threw Ukraine 100 years back — US secretary of state
According to Marco Rubio, the previous US administration somehow led people to believe that Ukraine would be able not just to defeat Russia
Russia taking measures to minimize impact of sanctions on energy market — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov was commenting on the Reuters report that China and India allegedly suspended the purchase of Russian oil for delivery in March amid rising costs for tanker freight
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
Israel frees 110 Palestinian prisoners as part of Gaza Strip ceasefire deal
Egypt’s Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya television channel reported that at least nine of the previously released prisoners have already returned to the Gaza Strip
Akhmat force says it mopped up Ukrainian military camp in southern parts of Chasov Yar
According to the report, a few days ago the unit’s fighters took control a slagheap
First reactor of Akkuyu NPP to be launched this year — Turkish Energy Minister
Alparslan Bayraktar also noted that problems with equipment for the Akkuyu NPP due to the fault of the German company Siemens have caused delays in the project
Russia, UAE at final stage of double tax convention talks
Russia and the United Arab Emirates ended the final round of negotiations on the agreement on avoidance of double taxation of income and capital, earlier reports said
Kiev may consider transit of Azerbaijani gas, but EU would rather prefer Russian — Fico
In his words, Zelensky’s decision to block Russian gas flows "has had catastrophic consequences, reflected in rising gas prices in Europe."
Poll reveals 85% of Greenlanders against joining US
Only 6% of Greenlanders are in favor of joining the US
Russian envoy reports injuries as Ukrainians pound 30 shells on Lugansk region’s town
Rodion Miroshnik said that major damage has been done to residential buildings and an office building
Flight data recorders yet to be recovered from Potomac River — authorities
They are underwater
Trump’s decision to freeze US foreign aid programs shocks Ukraine — newspaper
Last week, the media reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had suspended spending on almost all foreign aid programs for 90 days
Over 30 ships enter service with Russian Navy last year — presidential aide
Solutions to the problems of the Navy and shipbuilding should be outlined in the Russian Navy Development Strategy being currently finalized, Nikolay Patrushev said
No signs seen that Germany will quickly provide additional military aid to Kiev — ministry
Discussions are currently underway in Germany around the provision of additional aid to Kiev
Ukraine to run short on natural gas after halting transit from Russia — Slovak minister
According to Denisa Sakova, the amount of gas in Ukrainian storage facilities has fallen to a critical mark of 10%
UN 'devastated' by US plane crash, aware that casualties include Russians — spokesman
An American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Russia may drop caps on nuclear arms, if US pushes ahead with missile defense effort — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry’s special ambassador Grigory Mashkov explained that the further development of the US global missile defense system "puts an end to the prospects of strategic offensive arms reduction and preservation of strategic stability on the previous terms"
EU unable to replace US aid to Ukraine — analyst
According to Oleg Popenko, the European aid is stretched over five years
FACTBOX: What we know about aftermath of passenger plane collision near Washington, D.C.
US officials have not disclosed any information about potential survivors, the Crisis Management Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated
Russia-Kazakhstan trade turnover surpasses $26.34 bln in 2024 — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin highlighted the great work of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the two countries
Over 1,000 wounded in east DR Congo hostilities
The majority of the wounded are civilians, suffering from gunshot and fragmentation wounds
Lukoil refinery in Bulgaria to be shut down for repairs from February 26 to May 1 — PM
Answering questions, Rosen Zhelyazkov stressed that the Bulgarian government cannot interfere with the plans for the sale of the refinery and the mechanisms for its purchase and sale, but can ban the transaction, if such a need arises
Already in control of Goma in DR Congo, rebels set sights on country's capital Kinshasa
Last summer, a DRC tribunal sentenced Nangaa to death in absentia for treason and war crimes
Airplane headed from Dubai to Moscow sends distress signal over Caspian Sea, lands safely
The emergency landing took place after a fire alarm that went off, the alarm was false
Sweden to suspend double taxation avoidance agreement with Russia from February 10
In December, the Swedish parliament supported the government's proposal to suspend the agreement on the avoidance of doble taxation between Sweden and Russia
Countries in US sphere of influence now turn to BRICS — report
Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously noted that the unipolar model of the world has outlived its usefulness and is being replaced by a new world order based on the recognition of each nation’s sovereign path of development
Expert sees major error by helicopter crew as possible cause of recent US air crash
Earlier, the United States Federal Aviation Administration reported the crash of a Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Congo’s president tells top French diplomat country’s natural resources being plundered
On January 28, a mass demonstration took place in Kinshasa in support of the Congolese army and against the policy of several countries, including France, towards Rwanda. It was accompanied by attacks on embassies
Russia to remain top wheat exporter as of this agricultural year-end
Russia ranked first by wheat exports as of the end of the last agricultural season from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024
Hamas military wing confirms its commander Mohammed Deif was killed
Spokesman for the Qassam Brigades said the killing of the key figures in the group’s leadership didn’t cause "vacuum" in the command
IN BRIEF: What we know about Washington, D.C. plane crash
US President Donald Trump described the incident as a "bad situation" and said the "terrible" crash "should have been prevented"
Fourteen figure skaters feared dead in Washington plane crash — TV
According to Skating Club of Boston CEO Doug Zeghibe, six victims of the crash were affiliated with the club: two coaches, two skaters and their two mothers
Ukrainian servicemen with US flags in Chasov Yar believed to be mercenaries
Commander Zelimkhan Batukayev also said that three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in the area of pipes in the southeast of the city
Ukrainian battlegroup may be trapped in Krasnoarmeisk in Donbass region
In Velikaya Novosyolka, the Kiev regime doomed the Ukrainian combat group to destruction, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky added
Trump refrains from commenting on possible contacts with Russian, Chinese leaders
But US president said that he is "doing very well" in both directions
Russia sends appeal to US Congress, UN over rumors of assassination attempt on Putin
The copy of the document was also sent to the UN
Port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odessa Region damaged — authorities
In the early morning hours of January 29, the Ukrainian authorities declared an air raid alert in the Odessa Region for over two and a half hours
Meta to pay Trump $25 mln for suspending his social network accounts — WSJ
The corporation will pay roughly $25 million, the Wall Street Journal reported
IAEA chief plans to visit Ukraine next week
The agency pointed out that "it will be the 11th mission to Ukraine led personally by the director general since the conflict began almost three years ago"
US Iron Dome missile defense system to destroy nukes with lasers — newspaper
According to experts, Donald Trump's proposed system is extremely expensive and technically complex
Talks with Ukraine should be regarded as final stage of special operation — Russian envoy
Earlier, the Russian president said that anyone should feel free to negotiate with Ukraine, but the final documents could be signed by people whose legitimacy was legally confirmed
US authorities uncertain about true cause of deadly aircraft collision in Washington
In turn, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said her agency has "substantial amounts of information"
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian drones launch large-scale attack on Russian regions overnight
According to the Defense Ministry, on-duty air defense units shot down 104 Ukrainian drones across several Russian regions
Passenger airliner, military helicopter Black Hawk collide near Washington, DC
At least 64 people, including 60 passengers and four crew members were onboard the passenger plane
Russian citizens were on board plane that crashed in US — Kremlin
On the evening of January 29, a Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided midair near Ronald Reagan National Airport, a 10-15-minute ride from downtown Washington
Ukrainian citizen detained in Slovakia threatens national security — Interior Ministry
"The actions of five other people are being reviewed in order to block their entry as well," Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok reported
Plot to assassinate Putin is direct path to nuclear war — State Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin believes that amid the current tough confrontation, the Russian society needs to 'understand the level of challenges and threats that we are facing'
Mortgage portfolio growth rates down to 10.4% in 2024 for Russian banks
The total portfolio of mortgage loans of banks increased by 1.89 trillion rubles ($19.2 bln) and reached 20.1 trillion rubles ($204 bln)
US investigators plan to issue report on Washington plane crash within 30 days
The report will be published after all investigations have been completed and the facts have been established
Trump says he has not discussed Washington plane crash with Putin
"I have not, no, not about this," the US president said
Press review: Kiev may lose military aid while Trump's team strengthens Global South ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 30th
Nearly 300 mercenaries from Europe surrender as DRC’s Goma falls to rebels
It is reported that Congolese servicemen abandoned their positions in the city of Goma and the adjacent territories, shedding their military uniforms as they fled
Seven companies bidding to buy Lukoil oil refinery in Bulgaria — Prime Minister
Rosen Zhelyazkov noted that the government does not have full information about plans to sell the refinery
EU sanctions against Russia will only be extended if Ukraine restores gas transit — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister noted, he had told other EU leaders that "if Ukraine wants to receive assistance" it should also refrain from using "military means to attack" the TurkStream gas pipeline
Russian forces pound Ukrainian military-industrial sites, UAV assembly workshops over day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored vehicle and an artillery gun in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
US figure skating body confirms deaths of its athletes in American Airlines plane crash
"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts," the statement noted
US intelligence community falsely portrayed Trump as Russian puppet — DNI pick
Tulsi Gabbard cited it as an example of how "faulty intelligence have led to costly failures" and the undermining of national security US
Al-Sharaa announces work to form Syria’s interim government in first address to nation
He also vowed to take the entire territory of Syria under control
Israel resumes release of Palestinian prisoners — TV
Consequently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered that the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails be suspended until a safe handover of hostages to Red Cross members in the Gaza Strip was guaranteed
Heavy losses, declining recruitment, and lower draft age: Ukraine's mobilization crisis
According to official information, about 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen have deserted their military units and fled, the Russian Defense Ministry said
US to facilitate transfer of remains of Russians killed in Washington air crash — Trump
Trump also confirmed that there were Russian nationals among those killed
