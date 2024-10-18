Capsized ship towing starts in Sakhalin

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 18. /TASS/. A rescue vessel starts towing the Grigory Lovtsov hulk that capsized during the transshipment in the port of Korsakov, Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko told reporters.

"The capsized vessel is being towed to the coast. Rescuers will then start water pumping-out and begin inspecting its inner spaces," the governor said.

The Grigory Lovtsov cargo ship capsized in the port of Korsakov in Sakhalin during sand and macadam transshipment. According to preliminary data, seven crewmembers were on board. Three people were managed to be rescued, two others died, while the fate of remaining ones is not known. The search and rescue operation is underway. The weathermen’s forecast complicates the situation. A cyclone is approaching, with rains, strong wind, surging sea and poor visibility expected.

Eight, rather than seven, people could be on board, the regional department of emergencies told reporters later.