Wildfire near Crimea’s Feodosia raging on area of 150 hectares

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. A wildfire has engulfed an area of 150 hectares near the city of Feodosia in Crimea, the Russian emergencies ministry’s press service said.

"Russian emergencies ministry’s employees have prevented the fire from consuming the village of Yuzhnoye. The fire is currently raging on an area of 159 hectares," it said, adding that the firefighting effort involves 470 men and more than 100 firefighting vehicles.

According to the ministry, fitful wind of 13 meters a second complicates the firefighting operation.