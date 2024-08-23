Ukraine attacks ferry loaded with fuel tanks in Kavkaz port: victims, damage, response

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Thirteen crew members rescued from a ferry that sank after an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar Region have been injured, with four of them needing to be hospitalized, medical services told TASS.

One person is still missing.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the aftermath of the incident.

Circumstances of the attack

- On August 22 at 4:30 p.m. Moscow time (1:30 GMT), the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a railroad ferry loaded with 30 fuel tanks moored in the port of Kavkaz, Temryuksky district head Fyodor Babenkov said.

- According to the Krasnodar Region crisis management center, a class 3 fire (a complex fire) broke out.

- Later the authorities reported that the ferry sank due to the resulting damage.

- Right after the attack 87 people (port staff) were evacuated. No casualties occurred.

- A floating barrier was installed at the site to prevent the spread of fuel.

- The water surface was treated with sorbent.

- The area of the fire covered 500 square meters, emergency response services reported. It has already been localized.

- Firefighting efforts continue.

Victims

- Governor of the Krasnodar Region Veniamin Kondratyev reported that 17 people were rescued from the water. The search continues for two more.

- The Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that only one person is still missing.

- According to the latest figures, 13 crew members were injured. Four of them were hospitalized. The rest are receiving outpatient treatment.

- Four people rescued during the incident suffered no injuries.