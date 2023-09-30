Ukrainian forces shell DPR settlements 18 times over past 24 hours

DONETSK, October 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 18 times over the past 24 hours, firing 60 shells, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

According to the mission, Ukrainian units launched 18 artillery attacks on the settlements of the region over the past 24 hours. A total of 60 shells of 152 and 155 mm caliber were fired. Donetsk, Makeyevka, Gorlovka, the Yasinovataya area, as well as the settlements of Nikolskoye and Novopetrikovka came under Ukrainian fire.

As a result of the shelling, one civilian was killed and six others were wounded. Five residential buildings were damaged.