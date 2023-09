DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. A civilian, who was wounded on Saturday when the Ukrainian armed forces were shelling Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) died of her wounds, Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

"Sadly, a female civilian resident of Gorlovka who was wounded in shelling by Ukrainian terrorists died of mortal wounds," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The mayor earlier reported that a civilian was wounded in the shelling of Gorlovka.