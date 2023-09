MELITOPOL, September 10. /TASS/. An explosion was heard in Melitopol as its air defense system was activated, the city’s military-civilian administration said on Sunday.

"The sound of explosion was heard in Melitopol. The air defense system was activated. The city is under safe protection," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, voting at the election to the regional legislative assembly and the municipal council ended in the Zaporozhye Region.