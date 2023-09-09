Morocco earthquake death toll climbs to above 1,000 — Interior Ministry

RABAT, September 9. /TASS/. The death toll from Friday's earthquake in Morocco has reached 1,037, with another 1,204 people injured, of whom 721 are in serious condition, the Interior Ministry said.

Deaths from earth tremors have been recorded in nine provinces and prefectures. The worst fatalities are in the provinces of Al Haouz (542), Taroudant (321) and Chichaoua (103).

There have been casualties in Agadir, Azilal, Grand Casablanca, Marrakesh, Tinghir, Ouarzazate, Youssoufia and a number of other localities and districts.

According to a statement from Morocco's National Geophysical Institute, the magnitude 7 earthquake struck at 11:11 p.m. local time on Friday. The center was in the district of Ighil, located in the province of Al Haouz, the Marrakesh-Safi region, at a depth of 8 kilometers.