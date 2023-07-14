Residential building damaged from detonation of Ukrainian drone in Russia’s Kursk Region

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone fell in the town of Kurchatov in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region last night, with the facade and windows of a residential building being damaged from the detonation; there were no casualties, Governor Roman Starovoit reported on his Telegram channel.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle fell in the town of Kurchatov last night. <...> A residential building was partially damaged, with its facade being scarred and the windows being broken," Starovoit wrote.

The authorities will help the residents of the building in repair efforts; there were no casualties in the incident. "No critical facilities were damaged when the drone detonated as it fell," the governor added.