GENICHESK, June 11. /TASS/. The number of people taken to hospital after the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region has increased to 77, Acting Governor of the region Vladimir Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel.

"77 people from the affected territories have been taken to medical institutions of the region. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary medical care," he wrote.

Earlier it was reported that more than 60 people were taken to hospital after the emergency at the hydroelectric power plant.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted a missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the morning of June 6, destroying its valves and prompting an uncontrolled release of water. Thirty-five settlements and areas have been affected by floodwaters. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated. Officials said eight people were killed during the flooding. Two of them were killed in an artillery strike on an evacuation center, according to the officials. More than 60 people were taken to hospitals.

The destruction of the dam has caused serious damage to the environment, washed away farmlands along the Dnieper and raised the risk of the North Crimean Canal drying up. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the attack on the Kakhovka HPP a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine and said that the Kiev regime should be held responsible for the consequences.