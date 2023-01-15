Airport spokesman reveals nationality of passengers aboard plane crashed in Nepal

NEW DELHI, January 15. /TASS/. Fifty-three Nepalis and 15 foreigners from seven different countries were passengers on the plane that crashed in Nepal, a spokesman for the Pokhara airport, where the crash happened, reported on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, four Russians, five Indians, two South Koreans and one citizen from Ireland, Argentina, Australia and France were on board the plane.

The ATR 72 short-haul regional airliner, produced in France and Italy by aircraft manufacturer ATR belonging to the Nepalese airline Yeti Airlines flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara crashed on Sunday morning when it was about to land. It had 72 people on board: 68 passengers and four crew members. All of them died, according to the News-18 TV. Rescuers are working at the scene.