Ukrainian forces shell DPR nine times in 1.5 hours, republic says

DONETSK, January 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has shelled five inhabited localities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) nine times over an hour and a half, the DPR mission at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Tuesday.

According to the message on the mission’s Telegram channel, Ukrainian military shelled Donetsk and Makeyevka three times each from 4.25 to 5.55 p.m. local time. Kashtanovoye, Gorlovka and Yasinovataya came under shelling once. The Ukrainian armed forces used NATO-standard 155 mm artillery, 152 mm and 122 mm guns, as well as 120 mm mortars.

A total of 74 shells were fired into the republic during that period.