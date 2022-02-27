Fifteen civilians killed in DPR during Kiev’s escalation of hostilities

DONETSK, February 27. /TASS/. Civilian fatalities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the 11 days of the escalation of hostilities by the Ukrainian forces has grown to 15, the DPR mission in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said on Sunday.

"From February 17 to February 27, over the eleven days of the escalation of hostilities by the Ukrainian forces there have been 643 ceasefire violation incidents," the DPR’s mission said on its Telegram channel.

"Fifteen civilians were killed - three of them in the village of Novoigantovka, liberated by the DPR militia. Thirty-four civilians, including a teenager born in 2006 were injured. Two have been injured over the past day," the DPR authorities said.