Hit-and-run injures four at protest in Canada - TV

OTTAWA, February 6. /TASS/. Four people have left injured in a hit-and-run accident at the protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Winnipeg (Manitoba, Canada), CTV reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building. According to witnesses, a white SUV drove through a group of demonstrators. As a result, four men were hit by the Jeep.

The police apprehended the driver. The motivation of his actions is being established. Medical assistance was provided to the injured.