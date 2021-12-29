Five people were injured, 112 evacuated in Siberian hospital fire — ministry

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Five people were injured in a hospital fire in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, the Emergency Situations Ministry told TASS.

An earlier report cited a source about the injuries.

The blaze that spread across 5 square meters has been put out, the ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, the fire left five casualties while 112 people were evacuated," the ministry said.

The blaze started after some personal belongings caught fire on the hospital’s fourth floor. A source told TASS the hospital treated coronavirus patients.