KRASNOYARSK, November 11. /TASS/. There were no casualties after a Mi-8 helicopter crash-landed in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Region, according to the regional office of the Emergencies Ministry.

"A Mi-8 made a crash landing. The crew of three people survived,’’ the ministry said.

The incident occurred near the hamlet of Svetlogorsk and was reported at 09:15 Moscow time.