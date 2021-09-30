Two people killed by fire in Russia’s Ufa — emergencies ministry

UFA, September 30. / TASS /. Two dead bodies have been found during the removal of debris of a non-residential building in Russia’s Ufa, which caught fire on an area of 700 square meters, the identity of the victims is being established, the regional Emergencies Ministry stated on Thursday.

"During the debris removal at the fire site at 07:38 a.m. local time (05:38 a.m. Moscow Time), the remains of the victim have been found, the identity is being established," the press service noted.

At 07:39 a.m. Moscow Time, the Emergencies Ministry discovered the body of a second victim.

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening in Ufa’s Leninsky District in an unused two-story apartment building. Currently, the fire has been extinguished, while spillage and removal of debris are in progress.