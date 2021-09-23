Three climbers killed on Mount Elbrus - source

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Three mountaineers from the group that sent an SOS signal on Elbrus on Thursday night have been killed, a source with the emergencies services told TASS.

"Three of the group missing on Elbrus have been found. They are dead," the source said.

It was earlier reported that one person died.

Search continues for eight mountaineers from the group that sent a SOS signal on Elbrus on Thursday evening, a source from emergencies service has told TASS.

"The fate of eight people from the group on Elbrus remains unclear for now, the search for them continues," the source said.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, there are 19 mountaineers in the group, who are at an altitude of 5,400 meters. They requested help after the weather worsened on the mountain, as the wind is up to 40 meters per second, the temperature is minus 20 degrees Celsius, and visibility is less than one meter. According to preliminary information, one climber has injured their leg.

The mountaineers had registered their route in advance at the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The search and rescue operation started from 5,000 meters, involving over 20 rescuers and seven vehicles.