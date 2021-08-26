No Russians were present at Kabul airport at moment of explosion — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. There were no Russian citizens in the Kabul airport at the moment of the explosion, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her Telegram channel Thursday, citing the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan.

An explosion rocked the Kabul Airport Thursday, followed by a shootout. At least 13 people died in the incident. According to media reports a suicide bomber blew himself up at the airport’s northern gate. Foreign servicemen may be among the dead.