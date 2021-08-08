Tuva’s capital city covered with smoke clouds from wildfires in neighboring regions

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. A wildfire smoke cloud has covered the city of Kyzyl, the capital of the Siberian Republic of Tuva, head of the republic, Vladislav Khovalyg, wrote on his VKontakte page on Sunday.

"Today, a smoke cloud from wildfires in the Irkutsk region and the Krasnoyarsk territory covered Kyzyl. Forest fires are also raging in Yakutia," he wrote.

According to the wildfire center of the Krasnoyarsk territory, wildfires have consumed an area of 7,000 hectares. Apart from that, the territory is suffering from smoke from wildfires in neighboring Yakutia.

According to the forest protection service on the Irkutsk region, as many as 36 forest fires are raging on an area of 123,000 hectares.