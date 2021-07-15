Moscow's Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports working as usual despite bad weather

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport is working as usual despite the bad weather conditions, head of the airport’s public relations department Anna Zakharenkova told TASS. The same situation is reported at Domodedovo Airport.

Earlier, a source in the emergency services told TASS that dozens of streets and part of the territory of Sheremetyevo Airport were flooded due to heavy rains in Moscow.

"The Sheremetyevo Airport is currently ensuring the service of aircraft and passengers in a standard mode. Temporary restrictions were introduced for the operation of departing flights and passengers due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area of the airport. The decisions on landing and departure were taken by the aircraft captains directly, acting solely in the interests of passenger security," Zakharenkova said.

She added that the airport services are working quickly to remove the consequences of heavy rain, which flooded parts of the airport territory.

For its part, the press service of Moscow Domodedovo Airport informed TASS that the airport is also working as usual. "With the aim of ensuring the security of flights, additional intervals for departure and landing have been introduced. Domodedovo is also receiving flights unable to land at other airports currently," the press service said.