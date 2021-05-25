Two children dead, two injured in fire in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, May 25. /TASS/. Two children perished, and two more have been injured and taken to intensive care after a fire in one of the residential buildings in Izberbash in the Republic of Dagestan, the city hall’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"In Izberbash, an apartment caught fire on the 5th floor of an apartment building. There were four children inside, the youngest one was three years old, the oldest — eight. Two children died — a three-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy. Two children jumped onto a blanket, and they are in intensive care," the press service said.

According to a representative of the municipal administration, the children may have set a bed mattress on fire.

"The children were alone in the apartment. The apartment was locked. The cause of the fire — one of the children may have set a bed mattress on fire."