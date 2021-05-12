Eight victims in Kazan school shooting may be sent for treatment to Moscow

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Eight injured in the school shooting in Kazan, in Russia’s Tatarstan Region, may be airlifted for treatment to Moscow by the Emergencies Ministry’s plane, a source in the medical services told TASS on Wednesday.

"Now an issue is being considered on evacuating eight injured to Moscow," the source said.

On Tuesday, a graduate of Kazan’s public school No. 175 opened fire at his former school. As a result, nine people were killed, including eight children. Another 21 were wounded, including 18 children. The perpetrator was taken into custody. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a mass murder case in the wake of the attack. The funeral will take place on Wednesday. May 12 was declared as the day of mourning in Kazan.