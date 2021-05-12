Kazan shooter, his family had no problems with law — ombudsperson

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The 19-year-old young man, who went on rampage in a school in Russia’s Volga Area city of Kazan on Tuesday, killing 9, had no criminal record or other problems with the law, the region's commissioner for children’s rights, Irina Volynets, told TASS on Wednesday.

"He did not come into spotlight of any law enforcement agency: his family [was not monitored] as a dysfunctional family, the shooter himself [had] no police record and was not registered with the commission on juvenile affairs," Volynets said.

She went on to say that the shooter’s family was not registered with Russia’s social services as well. They never applied for benefits, and no complaints were filed by neighbors or witnesses about problems in this family.

For the time being, the office of Tatarstan’s commissioner on children’s rights has been unable to establish contact with the shooter’s parents.

"One thing is clear - the family evoked no suspicions in anyone. At his place of study, he was described as an even-tempered, polite and neatly dressed young man, an ordinary student," she added.

The ombudsperson went on to say that she had no information indicating that the shooter was emotionally detached or avoided social contacts.

"Rumors that he committed this crime out of revenge, to punish someone <...> appear groundless, because he came to this school four years after graduation," she said.

The motive for the attack remains unknown to date.

On Tuesday, a graduate of Kazan’s public school No. 175 opened fire at his former school. As a result, nine people were killed, including seven children, a teacher and a female employee. Another 21 people were wounded. The perpetrator was taken into custody. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a mass murder case in the wake of the attack.