Health Minister reports to Putin from Kazan on help provided to school shooting victims

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has heard a report of Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko on measures undertaken to provide help to those affected in Kazan where a school shooting occurred on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"The healthcare minister Murashko, who is in Kazan, reported to the president Putin on the measures undertaken to provide aid to those affected as well as psychological help to the relatives of those killed," the Kremlin representative said.