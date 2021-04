Criminal case launched against Navalny for creating NGO infringing on people’s rights

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Moscow’s Babushkinsky Court upheld the sentence to blogger Alexey Navalny over the case of libel against World War II veteran Ignat Artyomenko.

"Uphold the magistrate’s court sentence without amendments; leave the defense’s complaints without satisfaction," the judge said, adding that the sentence enters effect.