MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against blogger Alexey Navalny over the creation of an NGO infringing on people’s rights, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"A new criminal case has been opened against Alexey Navalny under Article 239 of the Russian Criminal Code (the creation of a non-profit organization infringing on people’s identity and rights). Other defendants in the case include Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov," the source said.